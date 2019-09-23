C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Boosted Position; Boeing Co (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Azimuth Capital Management Has Trimmed by $7.98 Million Its Stake

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 21,924 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 58,273 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21M, down from 80,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $379.65. About 1.66M shares traded. The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 17/05/2018 – Boeing Is in Talks to Buy Aerospace-Parts Maker Woodward; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Is Said to Weigh Used 777 Makeovers to Beef Up Cargo Line; 23/05/2018 – MALAYSIA’S TRANSPORT MINISTRY SAYS PRIVATE SEARCH FOR MH370 TO END ON MAY 29; NO MORE EXTENSIONS; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 43,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The hedge fund held 127,217 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73M, up from 83,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.88. About 332,317 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 01/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON 1Q REV. $3.9B, EST. $3.84B; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts C.H. Robinson Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW); 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’; 22/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scopus Asset Limited Partnership owns 101,500 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Butensky And Cohen Security Inc invested in 5,988 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Scholtz Limited Liability owns 14,900 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio. 1,766 were reported by Saybrook Capital Nc. Roosevelt Invest holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,474 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd accumulated 51,711 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Asset Management One has 0.52% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 292,559 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested 0.21% in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA). 632,643 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Inc Ca invested in 990 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.15% invested in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 23,907 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd reported 0.4% stake. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd holds 2.64% or 29,040 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 38,627 shares or 3.98% of all its holdings. Koshinski Asset holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,330 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 30,980 shares to 101,620 shares, valued at $7.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 8,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

Analysts await The Bcing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.73 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Bcing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,131 are owned by Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 710,006 shares. Zacks Mgmt holds 79,913 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sns Grp Inc has 0.55% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Thomas Story And Son Llc has invested 2.17% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 390,580 are owned by Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 999,154 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 178,492 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mgmt invested in 2,550 shares. Pnc Finance Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 79,015 shares in its portfolio. Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Co reported 1.06 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).