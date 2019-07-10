C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Cut Its Position by $1.31 Million; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Increased Holding

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 1,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,572 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 17,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $306.98. About 1.74 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Results Top Analyst Forecasts on Growing Software Suite; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 36.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,700 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 40,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.19. About 622,637 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 23/03/2018 – C H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q EPS $1.01; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 20/04/2018 – DJ CH Robinson Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRW)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 8,695 shares. Navellier Associates holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 30,863 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Com invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Smithfield Tru Co has 0.06% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,196 shares. 8,521 are owned by Brinker. Hilton Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 40 shares. Agf Investments Inc holds 269,102 shares. Personal Cap, a California-based fund reported 8,116 shares. Jag Ltd Liability accumulated 51,159 shares or 2.22% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has 28,440 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Fosun Limited has 900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And invested in 227,947 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 19.61 million shares. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Com has 0.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $96.39 million activity. 13,804 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold $10.19M worth of stock or 41,560 shares. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,018 shares to 51,065 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco by 2,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,680 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn reported 41 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Oppenheimer, New York-based fund reported 2,405 shares. 4,801 are owned by Vident Inv Advisory. Wedgewood Ptnrs Inc invested in 657,830 shares. 94,019 are owned by Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank. Jnba Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 728,217 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 7,901 shares. Cls Invests Lc reported 0% stake. Synovus Fincl invested in 4,221 shares. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Parkside Fincl Bank Trust stated it has 72 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company owns 2,431 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 2,606 shares stake.

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 7.96% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.13 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $166.61 million for 16.84 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

