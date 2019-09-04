C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Boosted Stake; Miller Herman (MLHR) Shareholder Speece Thorson Capital Group Decreased Its Position

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 161,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.01M, up from 154,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 554,069 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Rail Service, Connecting China and Europe; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Stable; 11/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE FILES FOR PROSPECTIVE SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.200% NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 30,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The hedge fund held 213,640 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 244,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.35. About 132,389 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop

Analysts await Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, up 14.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.69 per share. MLHR’s profit will be $45.70 million for 13.40 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Herman Miller, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 158,974 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability accumulated 984,547 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zebra Capital Management Lc reported 0.67% stake. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Cornercap Counsel holds 32,375 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Cambridge Invest Research Advisors owns 15,280 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 11,350 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 120,295 shares. Vanguard Group owns 5.70 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 122,158 shares. 30,613 are owned by Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.05% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 15,800 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 41,028 shares to 86,642 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,225 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHRW shares while 135 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.32% less from 118.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Advisors Asset Management, a Colorado-based fund reported 21,236 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 275,840 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pension Ser reported 0.06% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). 116 were accumulated by Earnest Prns. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 31,855 shares. Private Harbour Invest & Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 16,164 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg invested in 116,610 shares. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 5,350 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 23,040 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 0.05% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bright Rock Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.46% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Nebraska-based Bridges Investment Management Inc has invested 0.02% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Delta Asset Limited Company Tn holds 0% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) or 41 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 19,819 shares to 88,110 shares, valued at $7.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,100 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.