C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Lifted Position by $1.95 Million; Southeast Asset Advisors Holding in Paychex (PAYX) Lowered by $349,600 as Shares Rose

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 79.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 22,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,641 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 28,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.33. About 30,933 shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 4.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,518 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 32,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $84.9. About 92,707 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares to 83,965 shares, valued at $15.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl In holds 0.08% or 1,280 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 2,768 shares stake. Opus Cap Group Limited Liability Corp owns 9,690 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 8,038 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 43,058 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 221,920 shares. Payden Rygel has 308,500 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 0.13% or 41,000 shares. Maple Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pension Service invested in 0.14% or 437,717 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 1.36 million shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $6.43 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986 worth of stock or 11,489 shares. MUCCI MARTIN sold $3.62M worth of stock.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4,376 shares to 14,566 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,060 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

