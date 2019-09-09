C A C I Class A (CACI) Holder Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Holding by $2.04 Million as Market Value Rose; As Nokia (NOK) Stock Value Rose, Fairfield Bush & Company Raised Its Stake by $2.93 Million

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in C A C I Inc Class A (CACI) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 11,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 1,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264,000, down from 12,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in C A C I Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $7.54 during the last trading session, reaching $219.5. About 213,540 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR, AND ACCRETIVE IN FY 2020; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 19/03/2018 – CACI COMMENTS ON CSRA PROPOSED ACQUISITION; 28/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – CO CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT CO AND CSRA WOULD BE “SUPERIOR STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION”; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased Naval Power at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 16/05/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Solutions for a Decisive Mission Advantage at 2018 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 2036.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 585,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 614,700 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 28,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.02. About 11.75 million shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 29/03/2018 – Mena Report: Finland : Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software dramatically improves customer experience and satisfaction; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Clear Reasons For Optimism, See Improved Market Conditions This Year; 31/05/2018 – Nokia sells digital health venture, executive to leave; 17/04/2018 – FACTBOX-European companies’ sales exposure to Russia; 28/03/2018 – Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation; 31/05/2018 – Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 21/03/2018 – Arch-rivals Ericsson and Nokia enter final lap of the race to 5G; 26/04/2018 – Nokia 1Q Reported Net Loss From Continuing Ops EUR351M, Total Reported Net Loss EUR188M

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,695 shares to 56,122 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,630 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.61 earnings per share, down 15.81% or $0.49 from last year’s $3.1 per share. CACI’s profit will be $63.58M for 21.02 P/E if the $2.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by CACI International Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares to 122,002 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG).