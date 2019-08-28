C A C I Class A (CACI) Holder Opus Capital Group Has Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; Service Intl (SCI) Holder Alleghany Lowered Stake by $6.44 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 161,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.51 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 706,720 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 30/04/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation’s 2017 Social Responsibility Report Demonstrates Commitment to Members and Communities in; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in C A C I Inc Class A (CACI) by 88.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 11,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 1,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264,000, down from 12,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in C A C I Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $213.05. About 211,533 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 25/04/2018 – CACI Awarded $145 Million Task Order to Support U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command Counter lnsurgency Targeting Program; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER FOR CSRA, FILING SHOWS; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s places ratings of CACI lnt’l under review for downgrade; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Net $285M-Net $291M; 20/04/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Actionable Intelligence Solutions at GEOINT 2018; 19/03/2018 – CACI SAYS PROPOSAL OF $44/SHR FACTORS IN BREAK UP FEE OF $204M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 40,305 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 10,823 shares. Nordea Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). First Wilshire Inc owns 269,142 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Clough Cap Prns Lp stated it has 253,568 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Asset Us reported 839,853 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company owns 66,221 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.08% or 426,612 shares. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). M&R Management accumulated 800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Baillie Gifford And has 0.52% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). First Mercantile accumulated 5,160 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 3,527 shares stake. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.22% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 131,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 81,482 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 2,360 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Cap Management Ltd has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 64 shares. Barclays Plc holds 20,136 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.09% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 3,567 shares. Snyder Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.43% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 8,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 171,490 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 24,691 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 199,398 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.