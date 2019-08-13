Byron Pollitt the director of Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA), Obtained 1,000 Shares; Shorts at WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ORDINARY SH (WDRFF) Raised By 300%

WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:WDRFF) had an increase of 300% in short interest. WDRFF’s SI was 4,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 300% from 1,000 shares previously. With 12,400 avg volume, 0 days are for WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:WDRFF)’s short sellers to cover WDRFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.15% or $0.008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.122. About 30,750 shares traded. The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (OTCMKTS:WDRFF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Wonderfilm Media Corporation operates as a film and television media production firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.56 million. It produces independent films and television movies for global business-to-business distribution; and engages in short-term bridge production financing activities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in movies distribution business, as well as trades in movie rights.

The stock increased 4.24% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.16. About 2.15 million shares traded or 67.26% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.19 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 16.46 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $98,107 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $51,255. Shares for $46,852 were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

The director of Voya Financial Inc and company’s insider Byron Pollitt paid for 1,000 shares of the public firm based on the avg. market share price of $49.3 a share. The insider shares are worth close to $49,302 U.S Dollars. A report at your disposal for a review here disclosed this trade activity. It was disclosed on August 13, 2019 and filled with U.S. Security and Exchange Commission. Now, he holds 4,000 shares or 0.00% of the Company’s market cap.

