Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY)’s Financial Results Comparing With TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL)

We are contrasting Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp Inc. 19 3.15 N/A 1.24 15.68 TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.53 N/A 0.30 56.63

Table 1 highlights Byline Bancorp Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TFS Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Byline Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Byline Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Byline Bancorp Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 3.9% 0.5% TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Byline Bancorp Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 29.9% and 93% respectively. Byline Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of TFS Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Byline Bancorp Inc. -1.77% 2.8% -0.41% -10.4% -8.07% 16.87% TFS Financial Corporation 0.18% 4.76% 2.51% 11.5% 14.32% 6.39%

For the past year Byline Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than TFS Financial Corporation.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.