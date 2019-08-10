Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY)’s Financial Results Comparing With National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC)

Both Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) and National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp Inc. 19 2.80 N/A 1.24 15.39 National Bank Holdings Corporation 35 3.94 N/A 1.95 18.59

Table 1 demonstrates Byline Bancorp Inc. and National Bank Holdings Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. National Bank Holdings Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Byline Bancorp Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Byline Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than National Bank Holdings Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Byline Bancorp Inc. and National Bank Holdings Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8% National Bank Holdings Corporation 0.00% 9% 1.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Byline Bancorp Inc. and National Bank Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.2% and 94.9% respectively. Byline Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.18% of National Bank Holdings Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71% National Bank Holdings Corporation 1.88% -2.81% -4.27% 13.16% -8.8% 17.53%

For the past year Byline Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than National Bank Holdings Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors National Bank Holdings Corporation beats Byline Bancorp Inc.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.