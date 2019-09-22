Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Both Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) and Midland States Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp Inc. 19 2.89 N/A 1.24 15.39 Midland States Bancorp Inc. 26 2.67 N/A 2.11 12.87

Demonstrates Byline Bancorp Inc. and Midland States Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Midland States Bancorp Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Byline Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Midland States Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.8% Midland States Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Byline Bancorp Inc. and Midland States Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.2% and 48.8%. 0.8% are Byline Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.2% of Midland States Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71% Midland States Bancorp Inc. 2.57% 2.34% 2.15% 12.11% -20.07% 21.4%

For the past year Byline Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Midland States Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp Inc. beats Byline Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial lending products consisting of owner occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, real estate construction loans, multifamily loans, and loans to purchase farmland and finance agricultural production; commercial loans, such as business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit; and residential first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans, including loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. The company also engages in the origination of residential first-and second-lien mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, it provides trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. Further, the company offers merchant credit card processing and related services; insurance services; and commercial equipment leasing services, as well as originates commercial mortgage loans for multifamily and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 45 banking offices in 36 communities within its market areas, such as Illinois, and the St. Louis and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.