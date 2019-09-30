Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Both Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp Inc. 18 1.14 22.96M 1.24 15.39 Fifth Third Bancorp 27 0.73 728.02M 2.97 10.01

Demonstrates Byline Bancorp Inc. and Fifth Third Bancorp earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Fifth Third Bancorp appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Byline Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp Inc. 129,937,747.59% 6.4% 0.8% Fifth Third Bancorp 2,722,587,883.32% 13.5% 1.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Byline Bancorp Inc. and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 3 2.38

Byline Bancorp Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 22.77%. On the other hand, Fifth Third Bancorp’s potential upside is 15.54% and its average price target is $31.75. The data provided earlier shows that Byline Bancorp Inc. appears more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.2% of Byline Bancorp Inc. shares and 84.6% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of Byline Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71% Fifth Third Bancorp 0.1% 4.84% 4.18% 9.8% -0.2% 26.18%

For the past year Byline Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Fifth Third Bancorp beats Byline Bancorp Inc.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses. This segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and loans for automobiles and personal financing needs, as well as cash management services. The Consumer Lending segment engages in direct lending activities that include origination, retention, and servicing of residential mortgage and home equity loans or lines of credit; and indirect lending activities, including loans to consumers through correspondent lenders and automobile dealers. The Wealth and Asset Management segment provides various investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides asset management services; holistic strategies to affluent clients in wealth planning, investing, insurance, and wealth protection; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising states and municipalities. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1,191 full-service banking centers and 2,495 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. Fifth Third Bancorp was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.