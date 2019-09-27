Byline Bancorp Inc. (BY) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Comparison side by side

As Regional – Midwest Banks businesses, Byline Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:BY) and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byline Bancorp Inc. 18 1.14 22.96M 1.24 15.39 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 13 1.82 1.03B 1.23 11.56

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Byline Bancorp Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Byline Bancorp Inc. is presently more expensive than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Byline Bancorp Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byline Bancorp Inc. 130,011,325.03% 6.4% 0.8% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 7,635,285,396.59% 13.2% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Byline Bancorp Inc. and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Byline Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated 1 1 0 2.50

Byline Bancorp Inc. has a 22.49% upside potential and an average price target of $22. On the other hand, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s potential upside is 5.26% and its consensus price target is $15. Based on the data delivered earlier, Byline Bancorp Inc. is looking more favorable than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.2% of Byline Bancorp Inc. shares and 78.3% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares. Byline Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 1.1% are Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Byline Bancorp Inc. 1.81% -0.93% -4.35% 2.08% -15.22% 14.71% Huntington Bancshares Incorporated -0.63% 3.11% 3.49% 5.63% -8.01% 19.55%

For the past year Byline Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Huntington Bancshares Incorporated.

Summary

Byline Bancorp Inc. beats Huntington Bancshares Incorporated on 8 of the 14 factors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, revolving lines of credit, construction loans, and treasury management products; small business administration loans; consumer lending products, such as mortgage loans, home equity loans, and other consumer loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. As of March 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 56 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and 1 branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The companyÂ’s Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services. Its Commercial Banking segment provides corporate risk management and institutional sales, trading, and underwriting services; commercial property and casualty, employee benefits, personal lines, life and disability, and specialty lines of insurance; and brokerage and agency services for residential and commercial title insurance, as well as excess and surplus product lines of insurance. The companyÂ’s Commercial Real Estate and Vehicle Finance segment offers financing for land, buildings, and other commercial real estate owned or constructed by real estate developers, automobile dealerships, or other customers; automobiles, light-duty trucks, recreational vehicles, and marine craft at franchised dealerships; and financing the acquisition of new and used vehicle inventory of franchised automotive dealerships. Its Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group segment provides deposits, lending, other banking, wealth management, investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration, trust, retirement plan and trust, and institutional and mutual fund custody services. The companyÂ’s Home Lending segment offers consumer loans and mortgages. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated also provides equipment leasing; and online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2016, it had 24 private client group offices and 1,091 branches. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.