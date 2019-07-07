BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN)

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) and Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies Inc. 48 2.82 N/A 1.98 24.71 Raytheon Company 176 1.76 N/A 10.72 16.54

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for BWX Technologies Inc. and Raytheon Company. Raytheon Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to BWX Technologies Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. BWX Technologies Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has BWX Technologies Inc. and Raytheon Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies Inc. 0.00% 66.5% 12.2% Raytheon Company 0.00% 27.1% 9.8%

Risk and Volatility

BWX Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, Raytheon Company’s beta is 0.95 which is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

BWX Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Raytheon Company which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. BWX Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Raytheon Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for BWX Technologies Inc. and Raytheon Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Raytheon Company 0 4 3 2.43

BWX Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.86% and an $54.75 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Raytheon Company is $202.29, which is potential 16.49% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Raytheon Company is looking more favorable than BWX Technologies Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of BWX Technologies Inc. shares and 78.5% of Raytheon Company shares. About 0.3% of BWX Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Raytheon Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BWX Technologies Inc. -2.81% -6.33% -1.13% 3.26% -27.69% 27.73% Raytheon Company -0.92% -3% -2.02% -5.71% -15.25% 15.6%

For the past year BWX Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Raytheon Company

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors BWX Technologies Inc. beats Raytheon Company.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Raytheon Company develops technologically integrated products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint. The IDS segment provides integrated air and missile defense; land and sea-based radar solutions; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, and intelligence solutions; and naval combat and ship electronic systems. The IIS segment offers a range of technical and professional services, such as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, navigation, DoD space and weather, cybersecurity, analytics, training, logistics, mission support, engineering, and automation and sustainment solutions; and air traffic management systems. The MS segment develops and supports a range of weapon systems, including missiles, smart munitions, close-in weapon systems, projectiles, kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy effectors, and combat sensor solutions. The SAS segment provides electro-optical/infrared sensors, airborne radars for surveillance and fire control applications, lasers, precision guidance systems, signals intelligence systems, processors, electronic warfare systems, and communication and space-qualified systems for civil and military applications. The Forcepoint segment develops cyber security products comprising insider threat solutions, data loss prevention, firewall technology, cross domain transfer, and cloud and on premise Web and email security products. The company serves the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Intelligence Community, the U.S. Armed Forces, the Federal Aviation Administration, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Department of Homeland Security, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and other international customers. Raytheon Company was founded in 1922 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.