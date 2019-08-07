BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) and HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) compete with each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies Inc. 50 2.97 N/A 1.98 27.28 HEICO Corporation 108 8.40 N/A 2.16 63.43

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BWX Technologies Inc. and HEICO Corporation. HEICO Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than BWX Technologies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BWX Technologies Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEICO Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us BWX Technologies Inc. and HEICO Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies Inc. 0.00% 66.5% 12.2% HEICO Corporation 0.00% 20.5% 10.8%

Volatility & Risk

BWX Technologies Inc.’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, HEICO Corporation has beta of 0.68 which is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BWX Technologies Inc. Its rival HEICO Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 1.6 respectively. HEICO Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BWX Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and HEICO Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 HEICO Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

BWX Technologies Inc. has a -1.97% downside potential and an average target price of $54.75. Meanwhile, HEICO Corporation’s consensus target price is $109.25, while its potential downside is -21.76%. Based on the results delivered earlier, BWX Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than HEICO Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of BWX Technologies Inc. shares and 63.3% of HEICO Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of BWX Technologies Inc. shares. Competitively, 5.5% are HEICO Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BWX Technologies Inc. 0.96% 4.32% 6.33% 17.35% -15.94% 41.01% HEICO Corporation -1.58% 3.01% 32.47% 65.54% 85.42% 76.5%

For the past year BWX Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HEICO Corporation.

Summary

HEICO Corporation beats on 10 of the 12 factors BWX Technologies Inc.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; and high performance communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft equipment manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.