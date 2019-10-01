BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Since BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) and CPI Aerostructures Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) are part of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies Inc. 58 2.61 94.85M 1.98 27.28 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 8 1.03 9.37M 0.27 29.51

In table 1 we can see BWX Technologies Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CPI Aerostructures Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BWX Technologies Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. BWX Technologies Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies Inc. 163,000,515.55% 66.5% 12.2% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 118,757,921.42% 3% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

BWX Technologies Inc. has a 1.05 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CPI Aerostructures Inc. is 68.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

BWX Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CPI Aerostructures Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. CPI Aerostructures Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BWX Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CPI Aerostructures Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BWX Technologies Inc. has a 26.99% upside potential and an average price target of $71.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BWX Technologies Inc. and CPI Aerostructures Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 58.2%. BWX Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 1.9% are CPI Aerostructures Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BWX Technologies Inc. 0.96% 4.32% 6.33% 17.35% -15.94% 41.01% CPI Aerostructures Inc. 3.29% -5.19% 27.23% 12.63% -19.07% 23.23%

For the past year BWX Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CPI Aerostructures Inc.

Summary

BWX Technologies Inc. beats on 12 of the 14 factors CPI Aerostructures Inc.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.