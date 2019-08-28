BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) and Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies Inc. 51 3.03 N/A 1.98 27.28 Astronics Corporation 35 1.10 N/A 3.74 9.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BWX Technologies Inc. and Astronics Corporation. Astronics Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BWX Technologies Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. BWX Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Astronics Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies Inc. 0.00% 66.5% 12.2% Astronics Corporation 0.00% 30.9% 15.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that BWX Technologies Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Astronics Corporation’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

BWX Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. On the competitive side is, Astronics Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Astronics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BWX Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for BWX Technologies Inc. and Astronics Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 Astronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

BWX Technologies Inc. has a 0.65% upside potential and an average price target of $57.33. Competitively Astronics Corporation has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 52.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Astronics Corporation is looking more favorable than BWX Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both BWX Technologies Inc. and Astronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 86.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of BWX Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Astronics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BWX Technologies Inc. 0.96% 4.32% 6.33% 17.35% -15.94% 41.01% Astronics Corporation -3.71% -11.99% 10.7% 19.8% 10.98% 20.99%

For the past year BWX Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Astronics Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors BWX Technologies Inc. beats Astronics Corporation.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; and system certification and other products. This segment serves airframe manufacturers (OEM) that build aircraft for the commercial, military, and general aviation markets; suppliers; and aircraft operators, such as airlines and branches of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as the Federal Aviation Administration and airport operators. The Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, and maintains automatic test systems, subsystems, and instruments that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications, and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for commercial and military applications. It serves OEMs and prime government contractors for consumer electronics and military products. The company also provides and engineering, design, and certification solutions for commercial aircraft, specializing in connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and electrical power systems. Astronics Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in East Aurora, New York.