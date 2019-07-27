BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BWX Technologies Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.3% of BWX Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have BWX Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies Inc. 0.00% 66.50% 12.20% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing BWX Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies Inc. N/A 49 24.71 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

BWX Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.40 2.13 2.56 2.53

BWX Technologies Inc. currently has an average price target of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.15%. The peers have a potential upside of 52.51%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, BWX Technologies Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BWX Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BWX Technologies Inc. -2.81% -6.33% -1.13% 3.26% -27.69% 27.73% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year BWX Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BWX Technologies Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, BWX Technologies Inc.’s peers have 2.96 and 2.11 for Current and Quick Ratio. BWX Technologies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BWX Technologies Inc.

Risk & Volatility

BWX Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, BWX Technologies Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.09 which is 8.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

BWX Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

BWX Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat BWX Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.