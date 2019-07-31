BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Comparison side by side

BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BWX Technologies Inc. 50 2.93 N/A 1.98 24.71 CAE Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.85 27.71

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of BWX Technologies Inc. and CAE Inc. CAE Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than BWX Technologies Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. BWX Technologies Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides BWX Technologies Inc. and CAE Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BWX Technologies Inc. 0.00% 66.5% 12.2% CAE Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.2%

Risk and Volatility

BWX Technologies Inc. has a 0.99 beta, while its volatility is 1.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CAE Inc. has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of BWX Technologies Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival CAE Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. BWX Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CAE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for BWX Technologies Inc. and CAE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BWX Technologies Inc. 2 1 1 2.25 CAE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BWX Technologies Inc. has a 0.96% upside potential and an average target price of $54.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BWX Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.3% of CAE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of BWX Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of CAE Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BWX Technologies Inc. -2.81% -6.33% -1.13% 3.26% -27.69% 27.73% CAE Inc. 1.16% 3.15% 13.66% 27.57% 22.53% 28.34%

For the past year BWX Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than CAE Inc.

Summary

BWX Technologies Inc. beats CAE Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

BWX Technologies, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses. This segment also converts or downblends high-enriched uranium into low-enriched fuel for use in commercial reactors to generate electricity. The Technical Services segment provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration, and management and operating services to support governments in the operation of complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. The Nuclear Energy segment designs, licenses, manufactures, and delivers commercial nuclear steam generators, pressure vessels, reactor components, heat exchangers, and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other waste. This segment also offers engineering and licensing services for new nuclear plant designs; services for steam generators and balance of plant equipment; and nondestructive examination and tooling/repair solutions for other plant systems and components. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.