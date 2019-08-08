BWX Technologies (BWXT) to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019; Transunion (TRU) Shorts Up By 16.35%

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:BWXT) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. BWX Technologies Inc’s current price of $56.49 translates into 0.30% yield. BWX Technologies Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 762,479 shares traded or 69.07% up from the average. BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) has declined 15.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BWXT News: 14/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO AN $800.0 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC – BWXT REITERATED LONG-TERM GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – BWX TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.45 TO $2.55, EST. $2.51; 23/04/2018 – BWXT GETS CA$642M CONTRACT TO SUPPLY STEAM GENERATORS; 21/05/2018 – BWX Receives Takeover Bid from Bain, Management; 11/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/05/2018 – BWX Says Independent Directors Reviewing Takeover Proposal; 08/05/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS BWX TECHNOLOGIES INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – BWXT BREAKTHROUGH MEDICAL ISOTOPE MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY

Transunion (NYSE:TRU) had an increase of 16.35% in short interest. TRU’s SI was 3.73M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.35% from 3.21M shares previously. With 1.28M avg volume, 3 days are for Transunion (NYSE:TRU)’s short sellers to cover TRU’s short positions. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.45. About 826,416 shares traded. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has risen 17.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION: PACT TO BUY CALLCREDIT; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – FOR FY 2018 REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $2.170 BILLION AND $2.185 BILLION; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TRU.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.37 TO $2.41; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.57; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION SEES FY REV. $2.17B TO $2.19B, EST. $2.13B; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE U.K.-BASED CALLCREDIT; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 09/05/2018 – TRANSUNION DECLARES 1Q 2018 DIV OF $0.075/SHR; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q EPS 38c; 18/05/2018 – TransUnion to Acquire Healthcare Payment Specialists

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $15.74 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 48.25 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.

Among 3 analysts covering TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TransUnion had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 24.

Among 4 analysts covering BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. BWX Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 1. Maxim Group maintained the shares of BWXT in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 1 by Barclays Capital.