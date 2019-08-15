Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Stake in Renasant (RNST) Raised by $330,462 as Market Valuation Rose; Primecap Management Company Has Decreased Its Carmax (KMX) Stake as Valuation Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $32.14. About 113,334 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 19.71% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 23/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 24/04/2018 – RENASANT 1Q EPS 68C, EST. 68C; 30/04/2018 – WAYCASTER PROMOTED TO CEO FOR RENASANT; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN; 02/04/2018 – KBRA COMMENTS ON RENASANT CORPORATION’S ACQUISITION OF BRAND GROUP HOLDINGS, INC; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Renasant Corp Announces Definitive Merger Agreement with Brand Group Holdings Inc. – Transcript; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Renasant

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 42,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 12.03M shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $839.44 million, down from 12.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.75. About 1.22M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2

More notable recent Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Renasant Corp (RNST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Perry Joins Renasant as Chief Corporate Banking Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RNST Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 497,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,242 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,312 shares. Oakworth Capital invested in 102 shares. Needham Inv Ltd Liability Co invested 2.5% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com accumulated 3,314 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi invested 0.69% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). D E Shaw And Inc holds 1.47 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Dodge And Cox accumulated 23,200 shares. 108 were reported by Synovus Financial Corporation. The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Co Of Oklahoma reported 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,054 shares in its portfolio. Principal Group Inc reported 8.19M shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 647,776 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Liability stated it has 3,256 shares. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 655,145 shares or 4.98% of its portfolio.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86B and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,985 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $2.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 182,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.70 million shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks Growing Their Book Values – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CarMax +4% after comfortable profit beat – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.