Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP) Boosted by $334,992; Beach Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Marathon Pete (MPC) Position as Stock Value Declined

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 19,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 192,832 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54M, down from 212,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.4. About 5.43 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q Net $37M; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH TRITON DEBT OPPORTUNITIES S.C.A. AND ITS SUBSIDIARY VICTORIA SCHULTE SHIPPING LTD; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 22/05/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S VLIEGHE SAYS NO MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN HIS FORECAST FOR UK ECONOMIC GROWTH AND THE MPC’S COLLECTIVE VIEW; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA SENATE APPROVES APPOINTING 3 OF BUHARI’S 4 MPC NOMINEES; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.42. About 389,760 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Ri has 0.15% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). British Columbia Investment holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 192,847 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Mgmt Co has invested 0.07% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Levin Strategies Limited Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Kistler has 1,949 shares. Prescott Gru Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.18% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 15,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding reported 0.14% stake. Globeflex Cap LP reported 2,245 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 22,225 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,771 shares. Condor Capital accumulated 24,709 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Natl Investment Services Inc Wi holds 1.78% or 27,192 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 43,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0.34% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Vanguard Gru holds 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 54.88M shares.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 4.55 million shares to 16.38M shares, valued at $99.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 72,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares to 88,500 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,047 shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

