Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Position in Nike (NKE) Boosted as Valuation Rose; Cortland Associates Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $550,640

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.69. About 3.25 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 26/03/2018 – M&S APPOINTS FORMER NEXT, NIKE, OLD NAVY DIRECTOR STANTON; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 6,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 11,061 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 17,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FINAL DECISION ON U.S. GULF COAST INVESTMENT, ANTICIPATED TO BE SEVERAL HUNDRED MLN DOLLARS, EXPECTED LATER THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11,818 shares to 22,144 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 30,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,110 shares, and cut its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Nike Stock Is Set to Survive the Trade War – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike to offer kids subscription service – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 53 shares. Glenmede Na reported 297,990 shares. Halsey Inc Ct holds 1.83% or 132,091 shares in its portfolio. 118,120 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Com Pa invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has invested 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 366,140 shares. Central Asset And Management (Hk) Ltd holds 7.81% or 33,120 shares. Community Fincl Serv Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 12,860 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. First Long Island Ltd Liability Com holds 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 88,963 shares. Assetmark invested in 3,362 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Selway Asset holds 0.43% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,600 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 85.79 million shares.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability holds 582,387 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.43% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 434,734 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 42,210 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.51% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 441,658 shares. 704,100 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Co. 23,260 are held by Hanson Doremus Mngmt. Hwg Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1,158 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.2% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dana Advsrs has 0.69% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Augustine Asset holds 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 14,494 shares. 2.79 million are held by Strs Ohio. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 2.95 million shares stake. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).