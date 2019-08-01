Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Position in Core (CORE) Has Decreased by $355,015 as Market Valuation Rose; Pioneer Investment Management Raised Its Holding in Service Intl (SCI) by $1.59 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 65,268 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 39,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 241,785 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.71 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 119,099 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – COMPANY’S BUDGET FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE IN 2018 IS RMB 1.50 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares to 535,640 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 118,200 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 143,100 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 1,774 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.01% or 9,149 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Pcl owns 156,841 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 15,743 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 80,321 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 0.04% or 116,734 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Associates Llc owns 190,551 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has invested 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 17,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Matarin Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Swiss National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 83,300 shares.

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CORE’s profit will be $20.18 million for 20.84 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Company Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 178,900 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $162.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) by 58,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,717 shares, and cut its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).