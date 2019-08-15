Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lowered Sherwin (SHW) Holding by $13.22 Million; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holding by $16.77 Million

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61M, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $10.59 during the last trading session, reaching $515.26. About 466,595 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: INDUSTRIAL COSTS RISE ON CRUDE, PROPYLENE, EPOXY, ZINC

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 98.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 342,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 348,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 584,219 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 19/03/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. Early Warning Press Release Regarding Neo Performance Materials Inc; 16/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP – NEW PRESENTATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES BEGINNING WITH QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 DOES NOT IMPACT ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 03/05/2018 – Oaktree Capital’s Wintrob Says Global Growth Is Real, Very Positive (Video); 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oaktree Capital Group LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAK); 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59M for 19.79 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oaktree Capital Group declares $0.75 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tom Gayner Sells Chipotle, Trims Facebook – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 18.77 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.