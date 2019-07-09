Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Lowered Holding in Core (CORE) by $355,015; Fmr Has Upped Its Ugi New (UGI) Position by $21.51 Million

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 104.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 391,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 765,956 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.45M, up from 374,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.04. About 880,349 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.75. About 177,991 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 11/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – Core-Mark Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 30; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 29/03/2018 – CEO Perkins Gifts 445 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 15/05/2018 – Core-Mark Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Core-Mark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares to 535,640 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Convertible Bond Etf.

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CORE’s profit will be $20.18 million for 22.59 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Communications Limited reported 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 45,940 shares. 3,796 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtnrs. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 99,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.12% or 7,000 shares. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0.01% or 190,551 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 58,711 shares. Art Advisors Lc has 49,188 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 522,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 746,095 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Charles Schwab Mngmt invested in 454,308 shares. 22 are owned by Assetmark. Legal General Pcl has 156,841 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP holds 8,411 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 761,917 shares to 4.45 million shares, valued at $739.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 742,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,774 shares, and cut its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY).

