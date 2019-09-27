Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increases Position in Deluxe (DLX); Lincluden Management LTD Increases Position in Enerplus Corp. (ERF)

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 1186.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 15,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 17,204 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 1,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 166,988 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $492 TO $499; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deluxe Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLX); 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp. (ERF) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 260,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 1.96 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.75 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 1.54 million shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS MAY BUY BACK UP TO 7% PUBLIC FLOAT; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10,570 shares to 21,708 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abb Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) by 36,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,801 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc. (NYSE:SLF).

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Enerplus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 9 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DLX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.17 million shares or 0.21% less from 37.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 76,720 shares. Jlb & Associates owns 0.22% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 26,477 shares. Assetmark reported 346 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,836 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 15,958 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 19,381 shares stake. Burns J W Comm Incorporated New York reported 27,967 shares stake. Skyline Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 148,900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Co invested in 148,108 shares or 0% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability has 60,282 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 503,572 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). 2,703 are held by Captrust Advsrs.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 106,201 shares to 412,041 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,400 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).