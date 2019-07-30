Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increases Holding in Nike (NKE); Caredx (CDNA) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx (CDNA) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 232,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 905,425 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.54 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Caredx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 764,442 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 215.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 211.53% the S&P500.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.14. About 2.55 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 23/03/2018 – Evening Tele: Trainer fanatics camp out since WEDNESDAY to get hands on limited edition Nike shoes at Dundee shop; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 09/04/2018 – Nike Acquires 2nd Company In A Month For Its Customer Strategy — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Zion Williamson Signs Shoe Deal With Nike’s Jordan Brand – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bailard invested in 0.04% or 8,168 shares. Colony Grp Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 14,432 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset reported 274,861 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,275 shares. De Burlo Gru holds 7,800 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 17,440 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors reported 41.50M shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 186,337 shares. 1.86 million were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Hills Natl Bank And Trust accumulated 61,585 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 296,614 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Lc has invested 0.36% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11,818 shares to 22,144 shares, valued at $807,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI).

Analysts await CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by CareDx, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 191,588 shares to 726,554 shares, valued at $18.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 10,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareDx Adds iBox Technology, Next Step Towards Artificial Intelligence in Transplant Care – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences Nasdaq:CDNA – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareDx (CDNA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CareDx to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 8th, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp owns 10,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gagnon Securities Limited Com stated it has 1.09M shares or 7.52% of all its holdings. Granite Point Capital Management Lp has invested 0.19% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). American International Gp Incorporated holds 22,387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 30,659 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Awm Inv reported 1.77% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 65,244 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associate accumulated 16,036 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Company holds 0% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Inc reported 0.01% stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 2,511 shares stake. Sei invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Dorsey Wright reported 1,023 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.03% stake.