Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increased Its Deluxe (DLX) Holding by $634,680; Market Value Rose; As Hercules Capital (HTGC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Delphi Management Cut Its Holding

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 1186.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 15,867 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.52% . The institutional investor held 17,204 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $700,000, up from 1,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 610,267 shares traded or 88.64% up from the average. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Succession Committee Has Been Formed to Lead the Succession Process, Which Will Consider Both Internal and External Candidates; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Added 10c to 1Q EPS; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED GAAP EPS FROM $5.52 TO $5.72; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Rev $2.07B-$2.09B; 26/03/2018 – Deluxe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Delphi Management Inc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 25.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc sold 35,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 100,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29 million, down from 135,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 518,631 shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $111.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemet Corp. (NYSE:KEM) by 27,765 shares to 70,730 shares, valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanmina Sci Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 10,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.56 million for 9.78 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Advisors holds 0.15% or 15,336 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 269,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Research has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Pnc Fincl Services reported 0% stake. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 128,343 shares. 227,459 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Moreover, Lord Abbett Ltd Com has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 90,900 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Morgan Stanley invested in 761,619 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 29,987 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Moreover, A D Beadell Counsel Incorporated has 2.27% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 205,165 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com owns 1,200 shares. Us State Bank De owns 14,176 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

