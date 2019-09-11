Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Increased Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake; Lapides Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH)

Lapides Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I (PBH) by 23.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc bought 29,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 122,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Consumer Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 670,577 shares traded or 69.59% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees FY19 EPS $2.96-EPS $3.04; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss/Shr 75c; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Rev $256M; 10/05/2018 – Correct: Prestige Brands Sees FY19 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $88.3. About 381,966 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ) by 161,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,500 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scout Investments invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 79,479 shares. Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 346,940 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 8,770 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 9,160 shares. 2,700 were accumulated by Dupont Mgmt. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 80,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). American invested in 91,815 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 62,889 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). State Street Corporation invested in 1.17 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co stated it has 4,513 shares. Raymond James And Associates, Florida-based fund reported 38,921 shares.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 9,300 shares to 148,600 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Summit Materials Inc. by 59,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,797 shares, and cut its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).