Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Holds Stake in Sherwin (SHW); As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Zwj Investment Counsel Lowered Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 14.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 73,370 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.63 million, up from 64,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $14.03 during the last trading session, reaching $527.49. About 398,985 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 661,542 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.69M, down from 677,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 13.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 140,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 3,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,614 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Bancorporation Of New York Mellon has invested 0.08% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tiverton Asset Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Northstar Asset Management Ltd Company owns 5,508 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Cap Intll Incorporated Ca invested in 13,760 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.06% or 5,265 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Agf Investments has 0.88% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 6,200 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 0.03% or 893 shares. Asset Management invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dakota Wealth holds 1,148 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Alpine Woods Invsts Lc holds 2,225 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Invest Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,693 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 10.64M shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt holds 71,870 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Company stated it has 147,965 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Intrust Fincl Bank Na invested 0.33% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 21,853 shares. Savant Limited Liability holds 17,829 shares. Addison Cap has 53,090 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. 10,959 are held by Hanson Mcclain Incorporated. Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 261,378 shares. Aspen Management invested in 0.3% or 8,097 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Com reported 2.20M shares stake. Granite Prtnrs Limited Com holds 57,591 shares. Institute For Wealth Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 21,064 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,450 shares to 9,055 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

