Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Holds Holding in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM); Fastenal (FAST) Share Price Declined While Long Road Investment Counsel Raised by $2.18 Million Its Holding

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 83,000 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE

Long Road Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc bought 68,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 136,440 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 68,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 926,908 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $4.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

