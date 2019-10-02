Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Upped Position in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) as Market Valuation Rose; Baystate Wealth Management Cut Holding in Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by $607,104

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22 million, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $5.66 during the last trading session, reaching $183.96. About 1.62M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (PAM) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.51. About 224,013 shares traded. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q REV. ARS13.98B, EST. ARS18.29B; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SAYS TO INVEST $207M IN VACA MUERTA SHALE; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.)

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf by 106,201 shares to 412,041 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 5,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,030 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

