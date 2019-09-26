Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Upped Its Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Position; Akre Capital Management Has Lowered Its Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding as Valuation Rose

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 488,436 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 70.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 319,047 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 136,400 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.77 million, down from 455,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $190.97. About 25,873 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ESGR shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 12.66 million shares or 0.77% less from 12.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 2,309 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Llc owns 0.01% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 3,200 shares. Hillhouse Mgmt Ltd owns 1.20 million shares for 6.7% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 48,355 shares. Daiwa Securities Group owns 36,483 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 2,701 were reported by Oakworth Capital. Us Bank De reported 19 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 1.06 million shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,558 shares. Citigroup Inc has 11,846 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt reported 277,214 shares. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability reported 307 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 4,732 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0% or 7,160 shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $284.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontdoor Inc by 20,100 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 4,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,347 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV).