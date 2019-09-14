Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Trimmed Holding in Xilinx (XLNX) by $2.93 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $12.15 Million Its Stake

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 33.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 43,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 86,768 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.49M, down from 129,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $253.08. About 1.71 million shares traded or 19.15% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Disciplined Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS NET INCOME GUIDANCE FOR FY2018 TO BE GREATER THAN $14.28/SHARE, INCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 602,364 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Group Ltd Liability Com owns 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,894 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc owns 4.68M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Sensato Limited Liability Company reported 1.15% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hellman Jordan Mgmt Com Ma reported 1.41% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fil Limited owns 196 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs, California-based fund reported 35,502 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1,304 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,067 shares. Gp One Trading Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,167 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has 81,954 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 410,975 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 655 shares or 0.03% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.15% stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited has 194,050 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 28.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.18 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.