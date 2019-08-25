Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Trimmed Holding in Sherwin (SHW) by $13.22 Million as Stock Rose; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Upped Its Stake in Iron Mtn New (IRM) by $860,825 as Market Valuation Declined

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $31.14. About 1.76M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 08/05/2018 – Group Ten Metals Announces Priority Targets at the Iron Mountain Area of the Stillwater West Project, Including Cobalt Zone; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $10.9 during the last trading session, reaching $512.6. About 554,964 shares traded or 1.74% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 19.69 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 3,988 shares to 14,805 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 535,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 144,217 shares. Carderock Inc invested 1.54% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Farmers And Merchants Investments Incorporated accumulated 36 shares or 0% of the stock. World holds 0.46% or 4.40M shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability reported 10,893 shares. 277 were accumulated by Cornerstone. First Citizens Bancorp & reported 2,637 shares. Tt stated it has 0.86% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Finemark Financial Bank And Trust owns 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,609 shares. Shell Asset Management Com has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Tortoise Invest Mngmt Limited holds 17 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 195,445 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 28,400 shares or 2.02% of their US portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13 shares.