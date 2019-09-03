Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Trimmed Echostar (SATS) Position by $425,448; Market Valuation Rose; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Tuttle Tactical Management Has Boosted Its Position by $4.13 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 264.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 31,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 44,079 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72 million, up from 12,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 345,851 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 25/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – DEAL BETWEEN CHINA’S NATIONAL CENTER FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES & CO AIMS TO IMPROVE CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for $50 A Share Cash; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly $1.6b Buy; KKR Said to Plan Envision Bid: Health Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Decision on Galcanezumab for Migraine Expected in 3Q; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO SEE BMS AS A GROWTH COMPANY AND OPDIVO AS A GROWTH FRANCHISE

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Echostar Corp (SATS) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 11,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.80% . The institutional investor held 22,144 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $807,000, down from 33,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Echostar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 7,443 shares traded. EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) has risen 2.22% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SATS News: 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 23/04/2018 – DJ EchoStar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SATS); 02/04/2018 – Hughes Selected to Support Commonwealth Network (COPANET) Contract, Offering Managed Network Services to Agencies across Pennsy; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar Posts $36.7M Losses on Investments in 1Q; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 21/03/2018 – 4-H Names Cassandra lvie as the 2018 National 4-H Youth in Action Winner; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Selected by Leading Oil Well Services Company to Provide Next Gen Rapid Deploy Communications Hub; 19/03/2018 – Hughes Wins Fortinet 2017 Global Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $202.4M; 10/05/2018 – EchoStar 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94 million.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,469 shares to 29,742 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 127,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,601 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (AMJ).

Analysts await EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. SATS’s profit will be $19.69M for 49.98 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by EchoStar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% EPS growth.