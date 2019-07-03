Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Raised Renasant (RNST) Position; Macerich Co (MAC)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Macerich Co (MAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 142 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 117 reduced and sold their holdings in Macerich Co. The investment professionals in our database now have: 135.92 million shares, up from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Macerich Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 6 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 87 Increased: 100 New Position: 42.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Renasant Corp (RNST) stake by 134.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda acquired 10,014 shares as Renasant Corp (RNST)’s stock declined 2.40%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 17,459 shares with $591,000 value, up from 7,445 last quarter. Renasant Corp now has $2.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.8. About 45,900 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 23.97% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 24/04/2018 – RENASANT CORP RNST.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER SHARE; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: CFO Kevin Chapman to Add Chief Operating Officer Title to Position; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in Renasant; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT & BRAND GROUP MERGE IN DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $452.9M; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: C. Mitchell Waycaster Named CEO; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – TRANSACTION CURRENTLY VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $452.9 MLN; 09/03/2018 Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – RENASANT CORP SAYS ON MAY 16, BOARD EXPANDED ITS SIZE BY ONE TO 14 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES CFO KEVIN D. CHAPMAN TO ADDED COO POST; 02/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on Renasant Corporation’s Acquisition of Brand Group Holdings, Inc

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased Nexa Resources Sa stake by 136,580 shares to 300,000 valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) stake by 7,000 shares and now owns 21,000 shares. Class A was reduced too.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MAC’s profit will be $124.39 million for 9.67 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.09 million shares traded. Macerich Company (MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 04/04/2018 – b8ta At Macerich’s Santa Monica Place Named ‘Store Of The Year’; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH NAMES STEVEN HASH INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – O’HERN WILL SUCCEED ARTHUR COPPOLA; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 20.57% of its portfolio in Macerich Company for 23.29 million shares. Presima Inc. owns 1.54 million shares or 9.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakwood Capital Management Llc Ca has 4.77% invested in the company for 262,181 shares. The New York-based Third Avenue Management Llc has invested 4.42% in the stock. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 220,000 shares.

The Macerich Company is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.81 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 46.86 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States.