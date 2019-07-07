Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Raised Its Embraer Sa (ERJ) Holding by $950,000; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Lifted Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 5.83 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.39. About 351,485 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 09/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump on U.S. jobs data; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells Legacy 500 to Centreline, making it Europe’s Largest Operator of this Business Jet Model; 08/03/2018 – CFO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS BOTH KC-390 PROTOTYPES HAVE RESUMED TEST FLIGHTS AFTER ONE SUFFERED INCIDENT DURING TESTING; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: U.S. GDP GROWTH WILL IGNITE BUSINESS JET SECTOR; 04/04/2018 – Norway’s Widerøe Receives World’s First Embraer E190-E2 Jet; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: NOT SURE DEAL W/ BOEING WILL BE CLOSED IN 1H18; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Commercial and 11 Executive Jets in 1Q18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem Bancshares invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The New York-based Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Trustco Comml Bank N Y holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,341 shares. Moreover, Toth Advisory has 0% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Arizona-based Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.64% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 0.08% or 10,285 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 197,727 shares. Cibc Bancorp Usa owns 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,548 shares. Shelton reported 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Victory Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hartford Financial Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 2,655 shares. Financial Counselors reported 284,421 shares. Woodstock stated it has 0.98% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 14,762 shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 30,750 shares to 64,110 shares, valued at $27.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,047 shares, and cut its stake in Nexa Resources Sa.