Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Raised Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Holding by $334,992 as Share Price Declined; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Maintains Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD)

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc bought 52,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 762,997 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.07 million, up from 710,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.12M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev Borrows $10 Billion as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 14/03/2018 Argentina approves AB Inbev plan for post-merger beer divestments; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-AB InBev sets climate, water goals to keep fizz in beer sales; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV TO REDEEM $1 BLN NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – FOR 2018 IN SYNERGIES BALANCE OF ROUGHLY 900 MILLION USD IS EXPECTED TO BE CAPTURED IN THE NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $85.04. About 410,783 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 49,705 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Neuberger Berman Ltd Com holds 28,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 24,338 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 2,590 shares. Essex Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 5,389 were reported by Sather Gp Inc. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 30,902 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 16,769 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.01% or 1,420 shares. Amer Money Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.95% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). 1,110 are held by Whittier Company Of Nevada. Tennessee-based Diversified Trust Comm has invested 0.01% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 3,788 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) by 7,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Core (NASDAQ:CORE) by 9,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,047 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EXP shares while 88 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 43.70 million shares or 0.77% more from 43.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Aperio Gp Inc Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Moreover, Westwood Holding Group Inc has 0.33% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 379,538 shares. Mason Street holds 0.04% or 24,408 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life owns 96,289 shares. Prudential Financial has 209,804 shares. 118,740 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Profund Limited Liability Company invested in 4,395 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 128 shares. Stifel Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Riverhead Management owns 4,736 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ellington Management Group Ltd owns 0.18% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 11,900 shares. Tocqueville Asset LP accumulated 82,131 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 3.45M shares. Cushing Asset LP has invested 0.07% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).