Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lowered Sherwin (SHW) Holding by $13.22 Million; Nike (Put) (NKE) Holder Hsbc Holdings Plc Trimmed Holding by $183.63 Million as Share Value Declined

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (Put) (NKE) by 88.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 2.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, down from 2.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Nike Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN CASHES OUT OF NIKE INVESTMENT WITH ROUGHLY $100 MILLION PROFIT; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 32.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 30,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 64,110 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.61 million, down from 94,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $512.3. About 590,202 shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Tile Shop Falls After Q2 Results; Chiasma Shares Surge – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 23, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sp Pref Adr by 285,640 shares to 535,640 shares, valued at $7.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 64,110 shares or 11.57% of its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 2,850 shares. Palisade Asset Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dearborn Prtn Limited has invested 1.34% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp has 11,137 shares. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 369,587 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Shell Asset Company stated it has 5,588 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.03% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Georgia-based Southeast Asset has invested 0.06% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Interstate State Bank reported 150 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Co, a Japan-based fund reported 2,528 shares. Sit reported 28,795 shares. 23,600 were reported by Adams Natural Fund Incorporated. Lpl Financial Lc reported 11,086 shares stake. Gam Holdings Ag reported 2,242 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 4,655 shares to 273,530 shares, valued at $35.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 60,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TARO).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike pulls ‘Betsy Ross’ sneaker after Kaepernick intervenes – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike looks to capitalize on World Cup buzz – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.