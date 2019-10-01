Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lowered Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $2.93 Million; Shufro Rose & Co Lifted Its Position in Gladstone Ld (LAND) by $492,800

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 60.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.9. About 4.02 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Gladstone Ld Corp (LAND) by 88.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 44,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.23% . The institutional investor held 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 50,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Gladstone Ld Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.54M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 75,338 shares traded. Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) has declined 1.88% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 08/05/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP QTRLY FFO SHR $0.125; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 25.78 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Mai Cap Mgmt has invested 0.61% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Swiss Savings Bank owns 825,584 shares. 43,000 are held by Ratan Mgmt Limited Partnership. Sun Life Fin owns 206 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.15% or 18,156 shares in its portfolio. Ashfield Limited Co stated it has 0.21% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Hanseatic Mngmt Ser Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 6,812 shares. Capital Research Investors holds 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 375,000 shares. Kings Point Cap Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Pictet North America Advsr Sa owns 2,922 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. First Mercantile Trust Com reported 1,638 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn holds 0% or 175 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited owns 99,010 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Barclays Pcl holds 1.75M shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15,236 shares to 317,661 shares, valued at $15.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tejon Ranch Co (NYSE:TRC) by 83,545 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,780 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.