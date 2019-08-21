Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Position in Nike (NKE); Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined While Optimum Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $493,074

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.53. About 4.63 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s North American Sales Show Signs of a Rebound (Video); 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 59.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 9,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 6,222 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 15,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 8.53 million shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 38,836 shares to 129,420 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,901 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 42,167 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 306,865 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Plante Moran Limited Com holds 0.09% or 5,213 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 50,267 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Inverness Counsel Lc Ny reported 3,713 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 43,964 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gru Llc accumulated 1.62 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. 55,964 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Management Or. M&T Bankshares Corporation accumulated 1.10M shares. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 29,152 shares stake. Moreover, National Bank Of Stockton has 0.48% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 17,390 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 150,549 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Capital Management holds 1.06% or 40,231 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 32,968 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 132,238 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Myriad Asset Limited holds 1.27% or 168,000 shares. 3,271 were reported by Monroe Bank And Tru Mi. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Com Il invested in 1.01% or 337,271 shares. Hyman Charles D invested 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 168,485 are owned by Kanawha Mngmt Limited Company. Park Natl Corp Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 323,695 shares. 13,786 were reported by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com owns 9,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J And reported 0.06% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Allen Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brown Advisory reported 0.06% stake.