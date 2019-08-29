Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Its Nike (NKE) Position by $2.02 Million; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in G (GIII) by $3.36 Million as Stock Declined

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in G (GIII) by 38.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 86,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 139,527 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 225,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.87. About 874,772 shares traded or 1.04% up from the average. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Outlook Falls Short of Forecasts — Market Mover; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in G-III Apparel; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.61. About 3.08M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/04/2018 – Nike Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $11.25 million for 22.68 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2018Q4.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 419,337 shares to 620,714 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noodles And Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 155,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Rr And Sons.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.