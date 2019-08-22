Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Lifted Its Eagle Materials (EXP) Stake by $334,992; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) Raised by $3.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 3,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 14,805 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 10,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 413,338 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 5.08M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 42,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shapiro Capital has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 22,666 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 628,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Citigroup reported 349,309 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 105,800 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.11% or 369 shares in its portfolio. Assets Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 55,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Lmr Partners Llp reported 28,284 shares stake. Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 166 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Inc Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 38,077 shares in its portfolio. Cna Finance holds 186,500 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In invested in 0.02% or 25,600 shares.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexa Resources Sa by 136,580 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,144 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.