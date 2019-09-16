Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Increased By $634,680 Its Deluxe (DLX) Holding; Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust (GRX) Has 1.55 Sentiment

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased Deluxe Corp (DLX) stake by 1186.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda acquired 15,867 shares as Deluxe Corp (DLX)’s stock rose 1.52%. The Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 17,204 shares with $700,000 value, up from 1,337 last quarter. Deluxe Corp now has $2.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.8. About 183,420 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 24.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.80; 21/03/2018 – DELUXE CORP – MATURITY DATE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT IS MARCH 21, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP DLX.N SAYS CEO LEE SCHRAM TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp CEO Lee Schram to Retire; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW FROM $360 MLN TO $380 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q EPS $1.31; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP – A CEO SUCCESSION COMMITTEE OF THE BOARD HAS BEEN FORMED TO LEAD CEO SUCCESSION PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – Deluxe Corp Acquires LogoMix for $43M in an All-Cash Transaction

Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust (GRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.84, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 17 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 11 sold and reduced their positions in Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.73 million shares, down from 5.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 10 New Position: 7.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust for 137,500 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 1.07 million shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.34% invested in the company for 70,718 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.24% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 84,770 shares.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.58. About 20,735 shares traded. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $196.19 million. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.09 in 2019Q1.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) stake by 5,226 shares to 12,030 valued at $800,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Emp Distrib Y Comerc Nor (NYSE:EDN) stake by 20,680 shares and now owns 79,320 shares. Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) was reduced too.