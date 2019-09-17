Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Decreased Its Position in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by $1.12 Million as Share Value Declined; Holder Park West Asset Management Lifted Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Position

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.80% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $506,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 1.08 million shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 52.54% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.54% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 26/04/2018 – Televisa’s Ad Sales Turn Around as Currency Weighs on Profit; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018; 26/04/2018 – TELEVISA 1Q NET INCOME MXN677.6M, EST. MXN1.58B; 27/04/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says considering cable division spin-off; 13/03/2018 – Mexico’s Televisa says agreed to sell stake in shopping channel; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 17/05/2018 – MEXICO FOREIGN AFFAIRS MIN. LUIS VIDEGARAY SPEAKS TO TELEVISA

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 17,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.00M, up from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 12,800 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference

More notable recent Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Organovo Collaborates With MCRI and Leiden University Medical Center to Develop Stem Cell-Based Bioprinted Tissue Treatments for Kidney Disease – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MCRI) ROCE Reflect Well On The Business? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney earnings miss forecasts as costs rise for its streaming future – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monarch Casino & Resort – Know When To Hold ‘Em – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2018.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 13,391 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $72.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 224,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 436,218 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 7 investors sold MCRI shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.54 million shares or 1.35% less from 10.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 4,798 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd stated it has 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4,153 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 3,356 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based American Group Inc has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). 1.50 million were accumulated by Park West Asset Llc. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 9,278 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc reported 67,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Davenport Co Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 346,882 shares. 7,987 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Analysts await Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.08 per share. TV’s profit will be $23.13M for 64.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Slack reference price set at $26 per share: NYSE – CNBC” on June 19, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Stocks close little changed as tech shares and Ford weigh on the market – CNBC” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Corning Provides Early Update on Third-Quarter Performance – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.