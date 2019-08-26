Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Has Cut Its Core (CORE) Holding as Share Value Rose; Meridian Management Co Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB)

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 1,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 15,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33 million shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to pacify U.S. lawmakers; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 12/03/2018 – Facebook Gets MLB, March Madness Time: Sports Business (Audio); 09/03/2018 – Sri Lanka this week banned Facebook’s social media and messaging services in that country; 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Facebook users unite! “Data Labour Union” launches in Netherlands; 24/04/2018 – FB HIRING MORE TO REVIEW ADS, BUILDING BETTER SYSTEMS REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has maintained since Friday that it did not gain access to the data in question and that the Facebook data it did gain access to was not used for the Trump campaign

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 274,230 shares traded or 5.71% up from the average. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK 1Q EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE 7C, EST. 8C; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $157M-$167M; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $16.6 BLN TO $16.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 EPS 84c-EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19

More notable recent Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Core-Mark (CORE) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Core Laboratories (CLB) Down 28.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Goliath Completes Three Holes Totaling 1741 Metres Containing Widespread Sulphides; This Newly Discovered Au-Cu-Mo Monzonite Porphyry System Remains Open – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dutch fintech firm Adyen first-half core earnings jump 79% – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VMware Announces VMware Tanzu Portfolio to Transform the Way Enterprises Build, Run and Manage Software on Kubernetes – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co accumulated 81,650 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 118,200 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.03% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 195,669 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 0.17% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd invested in 0% or 156,841 shares. Bancshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 325 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 315,024 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag stated it has 99,517 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 0% or 62 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 70,761 shares. Howard Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares to 50,300 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Embraer Sa (NYSE:ERJ) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST).

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37 million and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 9,274 shares to 40,471 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 17,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,978 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Earnings Last Week: Amazon Disappoints, Alphabet Delights, and Facebook Satisfies – Nasdaq” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Binance seeks to create regional version of Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Netflix vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Sun Life holds 4,075 shares. Bessemer Grp has invested 1.27% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alpine Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,569 shares. Ajo LP reported 0.41% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mgmt Partners has invested 0.83% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 17,581 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. 3,400 are owned by Quantres Asset Mgmt. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation holds 0.64% or 410,700 shares. Moreover, Sunbelt Secs Inc has 0.52% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,266 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 88,398 shares stake. 4,684 are held by Cadence Capital Management Ltd. Northern Tru Corp holds 1.16% or 28.12 million shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 125,900 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. St Germain D J Company Incorporated owns 58,221 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio.