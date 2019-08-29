Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Decreased Its Core (CORE) Position by $355,015; Share Price Rose; Ares Cap (ARCC) Holder Clough Capital Partners LP Decreased Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 1.10 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.24% . The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.76. About 126,519 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 53.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% to $24.3M; 17/05/2018 – CFO Miller Gifts 300 Of Core-Mark Holding Company Inc; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK – QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS; 12/04/2018 – Goodfood Market Corp. Reports Quarter-Over-Quarter Gross Merchandise Sales Growth of 42% and Profitability in Several Core Mark; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. Kelly Daniel G Jr had bought 4,500 shares worth $81,045 on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, August 6 ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 2,000 shares.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FS KKR Capital’s (FSK) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Jump Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Lag on Lower Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Ares Capital (ARCC) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 43,700 shares to 541,900 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 64,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ssi Investment Inc owns 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 11,544 shares. Bbr Prtn Ltd holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 133,827 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp holds 47,911 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 304,520 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr invested in 0.09% or 16,760 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd reported 110,037 shares. Perkins Coie Tru, Washington-based fund reported 676 shares. 101,748 were accumulated by Comerica Savings Bank. Cibc stated it has 80,895 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain owns 299 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 152,366 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 0.14% or 22,759 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested in 0.06% or 443,051 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 2.56M shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Group Inc Incorporated accumulated 34,474 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 40.35 million shares or 1.33% less from 40.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,478 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 0.01% in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Clearbridge Lc invested in 0.1% or 3.03M shares. 113,548 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 136,213 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,614 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.04% or 55,608 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.1% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 328,696 shares. Voloridge Management Llc accumulated 16,769 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 17,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE). Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Company invested in 16,250 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 118,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al owns 11,875 shares. Raymond James And Assoc owns 0% invested in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) for 13,093 shares.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10,014 shares to 17,459 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Pref Adr.