Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Cut Core (CORE) Holding by $355,015; Stock Rose; Matrix Asset Advisors Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda decreased its stake in Core (CORE) by 46.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda sold 9,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,047 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 20,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Core for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 190,618 shares traded. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has risen 95.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CORE News: 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING – GROWTH IN SALES IN QTR WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.19, REV VIEW $16.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CORE-MARK HOLDING COMPANY INC CORE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 08/05/2018 – CORE SEES FY EPS EX-LIFO EXPENSE $1.13 TO $1.29, EST. $1.19; 30/05/2018 – Core-Mark at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Core-Mark Holding Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORE); 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark Sees 2018 Sales $16.6B-$16.8B; 08/05/2018 – Core-Mark 1Q Loss $1.3M; 16/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 108.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 28,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.35 million, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $207.91. About 1.38M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – Richard Gnodde is a vice chairman and head of Goldman Sachs’ international operations, based in London; 09/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ chief equity strategist tells clients to expect solid S&P 500 sales growth of 10 percent, the fastest pace since 2011; 29/05/2018 – HFMWeek [Reg]: Credit Suisse co-head of Americas consulting to join Goldman Sachs; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has gigs as a DJ around the world; 17/05/2018 – Tesla May Require $10B in Funding by 2020, Says Goldman Sachs (Video); 08/03/2018 – BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 83 EUROS FROM 82 EUROS; 12/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT & COO; 26/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Big @FinancialNews scoop: Goldman Sachs investigates historic claim of attempted rape…More to follow on; 26/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK HAS APPROACHED ONE OF GOLDMAN SACHS’ MOST SENIOR EXECUTIVES TO REPLACE JOHN CRYAN – TIMES; 02/05/2018 – Goldman’s Beinner Prefers Credit Risk Over Duration Risk (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CORE shares while 54 reduced holdings.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 10,014 shares to 17,459 shares, valued at $591,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 25.71% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CORE’s profit will be $19.84 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 214.29% EPS growth.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,022 shares to 317,786 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 2,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,402 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).