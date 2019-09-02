Bvf Upped Stake in Arqule (ARQL) by $313,312; Diversified Trust Co Has Lifted Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Market Value Rose

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 6,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 16,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Bvf Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc bought 78,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 6.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.22M, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.96. About 505,372 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 257,151 shares to 431,700 shares, valued at $31.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 592,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 904 shares, and cut its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 427,455 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $34.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 13,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,718 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

